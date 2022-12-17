Leopardess caught near Perdur

December 17, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

MANGALURU

The Forest Department personnel trapped a female leopard that was roaming in Perdur village of Udupi district on Saturday.

According to information reaching here, the leopardess was roaming in Alangar in the village in search of its cub since last two days. The cub had fallen in to a well three days ago and villagers had rescued and released it to the forest.

Seeing the leopardess, villagers sought the help of the Forest Department to trap it.

The leopardess was checked by the veterinarian and released to the forest in the evening.