Mangaluru

Leopardess caught in Udupi

Forest Department officials caught a leopardess by keeping a cage with a bait at Malady, near Thekkatte in Udupi district on Thursday.

The caught animal is two-and-a-half-years old. The cage was kept in a plantation, near Nandikeshwara temple, based on a complaint by local residents who had informed about a leopardess roaming in the area.

There is an anganwadi, a school, and many houses in Malady village where cattle kills by leopards had been reported, sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Mangalore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2022 12:20:08 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/leopardess-caught-in-udupi/article65364335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY