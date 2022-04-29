Leopardess caught in Udupi

Forest Department officials caught a leopardess by keeping a cage with a bait at Malady, near Thekkatte in Udupi district on Thursday.

The caught animal is two-and-a-half-years old. The cage was kept in a plantation, near Nandikeshwara temple, based on a complaint by local residents who had informed about a leopardess roaming in the area.

There is an anganwadi, a school, and many houses in Malady village where cattle kills by leopards had been reported, sources said.