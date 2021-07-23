Mangaluru

Leopard trapped, released into forest

A leopard was trapped in a cage kept by the Udupi Forest Department officials in Pernankila village on Thursday night and it was released into the forest on Friday.

The big cat had created panic among villagers in the last one month.

The leopard caught in Gundupade area in the village was about seven years old, a Forest Department official said.

The cage had been kept in the plantation of Ashok Nayak in Gundupade.

Local people were in fear as the leopard menace was getting out of control. Dogs in the village went missing and this had made the villagers suspect that there was a leopard on the prowl.

Local people had also complained to the department about it.


