Leopard rescued

The leopard which had fallen into an open well at Kajila, near Kaikamba, in Tenka Uulippady village of Mangaluru taluk was rescued by Forest Department officials.  

Forest Department officials rescued a leopard which had fallen into an open well at Kajila, near Kaikamba, in Tenka Uulippady village of Mangaluru taluk on Monday.

According to P. Sridhar, Range Forest Officer, Mangaluru, the female leopard aged about two had fallen into the well which was about 35 ft deep and which had about 15 ft deep water in it.

The leopard was rescued after covering the well with a net and dropping a ladder into the water. Later, the leopard was transported in a cage to the Pilikula Biological Park for treatment. Finally, it was left free in the deep forests in the Western Ghats, he said.

