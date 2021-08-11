Leopard rescued, released in Sullia

A team of forest officials, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests V. Kariappa, on Wednesday tranquillised a leopard trapped in the fringes of the forest in Sullia and later, released it safely in the Bisle Ghat forests.

The leopard was found trapped in a snare in the forest plantation area abutting a farm land in Kanavu of Peruvaje village of Sullia taluk in the morning. Those working in the farm land heard the roar of the leopard trapped in the snare and informed the Forest Department personnel.

At around noon, the team led by Mr. Kariappa came to the spot along with personnel trained in giving tranquilliser shots. After administering the tranquilliser, the forest personnel removed the snare and found no injury on the leopard’s body. The leopard was taken in a vehicle to the Bisle Ghat forests where it gained consciousness. After finding the leopard normal, the personnel released it into the forest, Mr. Kariappa said.