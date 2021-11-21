Leopard rescued near Bantwal

Forest Department officials rescued a leopard caught in a snare at Manchi village in Bantwal taluk early on Saturday.

According to Rajesh Baligar, Range Forest Officer, Bantwal the leopard, aged between eight and 10, weighed between 50 kg and 60 kg. It did not suffer any injury.

The locals informed about the leopard at about 8 p.m. on Friday. Later it was darted and released. The rescue operation went on till 2 a.m. on Saturday, he said. Local people too helped the forest officials in rescuing it. The beast will be let into the forests after observation, the RFO said.