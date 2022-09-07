Leopard rescued in Hiriyadka

The Forest Department rescued a leopard from an old house near a college in Hiriyadka of Udupi district on Wednesday.

Local people saw the leopard in the dilapidated old house of the former Zilla Panchayat member Chandrika Ranjan Kelkar. The residents immediately called the Forest Department officials.

The officials came to the spot with experts, including a staffer who is experienced in shooting tranquillisers. A team climbed up the roof of the house and the tranquilliser was shot at the animal.

After confirming that the leopard has fallen unconscious, the Forest Department took it away in a vehicle. Soon after it gained consciousness, a veterinarian checked it and arrangement was made to leave it in a safe habitat, an official said.