Leopard rescued from well in Moodbidri

November 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department officials, with the help of other people, rescued a seven-year-old leopard that had fallen into an open well in a farm at Maroor, near Moodbidri, in Dakshina Kannada on Monday morning.

Moodbidri Range Forest Officer Hemagiri Angadi said passers-by noticed the leopard in the well and informed the department. The beast had been roaming in the area for the last few days. It might have fallen into the well while chasing dogs in the area, he said.

The department personnel took nearly three hours to get the leopard into a cage, which was carefully lowered into the well. The cage was then lifted. The leopard is healthy. It will be released into the forest after examination, Mr. Angadi said.

