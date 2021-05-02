Leopard found dead

MANGALURU

02 May 2021 22:01 IST

A leopard with injuries was found dead at Kadambala under Durgamale Reserve Forest area in Karkala taluk, Udupi district, on Sunday.

A Forest Department official said that it is suspected that it might have suffered injuries due to territorial fight with any other leopard some time ago. It appears to have died due to starvation unable to hunt due to injuries.

The number of leopards has increased in the region. The department has rescued about 10 leopards in a little over a month under different circumstances, the official said.

