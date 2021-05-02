Mangaluru

Leopard found dead

A leopard with injuries was found dead at Kadambala under Durgamale Reserve Forest area in Karkala taluk, Udupi district, on Sunday.

A Forest Department official said that it is suspected that it might have suffered injuries due to territorial fight with any other leopard some time ago. It appears to have died due to starvation unable to hunt due to injuries.

The number of leopards has increased in the region. The department has rescued about 10 leopards in a little over a month under different circumstances, the official said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 10:01:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/leopard-found-dead/article34466229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY