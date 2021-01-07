Mangaluru

Leopard found dead

A four-year old leopard was found dead in an open well of a farm in Navoor Pandakatte of Bantwal taluk on Tuesday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V. Karikalan said that the leopard had fallen into the well whose embankment is not raised above the ground.

During post-mortem on Tuesday, officials noticed injury on its face caused due to its fall into the well. The carcass was burnt, he said.

Sightings of a leopard have been reported in several places, including Koila, Mundooru, Bannur, Kodimbady of Puttur taluk, and also near Uppinangady, in the last 15 days.

