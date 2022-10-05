Leopard captured in Brahmavar

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 05, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A leopard that had been creating a scare among residents of Matapady and surrounding places in Brahmavar taluk was captured in a cage by personnel of the Forest Department on Wednesday.

The leopard had reportedly been feasting upon domestic animals, including cows, for the last few days in Matapady region, forcing the people to approach the Forest Department.

According to a resident Sharath Nayak Matapady, the leopard was found to be roaming around the village school creating a scare among the residents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the absence of street lights in the region, people walking home through the place were afraid of venturing out while parents were concerned about safety of their wards.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Forest Department personnel along with gram panchayat members kept a cage to capture the leopard. The captured animal was said to be a female leopard, aged around six.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app