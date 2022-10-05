Leopard captured in Brahmavar

A leopard that had been creating a scare among residents of Matapady and surrounding places in Brahmavar taluk was captured in a cage by personnel of the Forest Department on Wednesday.

The leopard had reportedly been feasting upon domestic animals, including cows, for the last few days in Matapady region, forcing the people to approach the Forest Department.

According to a resident Sharath Nayak Matapady, the leopard was found to be roaming around the village school creating a scare among the residents.

With the absence of street lights in the region, people walking home through the place were afraid of venturing out while parents were concerned about safety of their wards.

Forest Department personnel along with gram panchayat members kept a cage to capture the leopard. The captured animal was said to be a female leopard, aged around six.