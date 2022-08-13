Leopard attacks pet dog at a village near Udupi

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 00:15 IST

Forest Department officials in Udupi have laid a trap near Golikatte of Herga village after a leopard attacked a pet dog at the house of one Balachandra Kedlaya in the village on Thursday night.

The big cat making an attempt to kill the dog, which was severely injured, has been captured in CCTV camera installed outside the house.

As seen in the footage, after waiting for a short while, the leopard moves close to catch hold of the sleeping dog that is tied to a railing with the help of a chain near the entrance of the house. The dog is then taken aback by the attack.

The leopard walked away after inflicting grievous injuries on the neck of the dog.

Forest Department officials have asked people in the village to be alert.

