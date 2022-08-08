Mangaluru

Lensmen Association organises photography contest on Vitla Pindi in Udupi

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 08, 2022 00:17 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 00:17 IST

The South Canara Photographers’ Association, Udupi Zone, has organised State-level “Colours of Sri Krishna Leelotsava” photography contest to be clicked during the Vitla Pindi festival on Car Street in Udupi on August 20.

Tourism Department and Nikon India Pvt., Ltd., have joined hands with the Association to organise the contest, said a communique. First three winners would get cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 respectively. There would be consolation prizes, memento and special prizes too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Every contestant may send a maximum of four pictures with a maximum resolution of 4 MB while pictures clicked using mobile phones would not be considered. Edited pictures too would be rejected while pictures submitted once could not be replaced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The contest is open to all categories and those clicking pictures have to wear the cap and T Shirt to be provided by organisers free of cost during the event. Contestants, while sending entries through e-mail, should mention their name, address and telephone number and attach their passport size photograph.

August 17 is the last date for registration while August 31 is the last date to submit entries. The results would be announced on September 9. Organisers have the right to use the pictures without the prior consent of the contestants.

Entries have to be sent to salonskpa@gmail.com. For details, call 7204146968, 9964668304 or 9900407474.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...