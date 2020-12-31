Lemons, amulets seizedat counting centre

Candidates contesting in the gram panchayat elections were found carrying lemons and amulets in a counting centre at the Government Polytechnic College in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

As the counting process began at 8 a.m., the contestants queued up in front of the counting centre where police personnel carried out security checks at the entrance gate and the latter found a few candidates carrying lemons smeared with vermilion and amulets in their pockets.

Though there is no written direction to the police, officials on duty even made an announcement that carrying things such as lemons, vermilion, amulets or others was prohibited in counting centres.

At one point in time, a few candidates made repeated attempts and forcibly tried to take lemons with them inside the counting centre but in vain.