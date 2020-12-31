Mangaluru

Lemons, amulets seizedat counting centre

The security personnel recovered lemons, amulets and other material from candidates before allowing them inside the counting centre in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.  

Candidates contesting in the gram panchayat elections were found carrying lemons and amulets in a counting centre at the Government Polytechnic College in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

As the counting process began at 8 a.m., the contestants queued up in front of the counting centre where police personnel carried out security checks at the entrance gate and the latter found a few candidates carrying lemons smeared with vermilion and amulets in their pockets.

Though there is no written direction to the police, officials on duty even made an announcement that carrying things such as lemons, vermilion, amulets or others was prohibited in counting centres.

At one point in time, a few candidates made repeated attempts and forcibly tried to take lemons with them inside the counting centre but in vain.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 1:43:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/lemons-amulets-seizedat-counting-centre/article33458233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY