Legislature panel seeks info on Kannadigas working in industries

May 04, 2022 22:48 IST

It also seeks a report on environment pollution in industrial zones in Dakshina Kannada

The Government Assurances Committee of the Legislative Council on Wednesday directed the Dakshina Kannada district administration to submit a report on the exact number of Kannadigas working in different industries in the district.

During a meeting on pending assurances, the committee, headed by MLC B.M. Farook, told Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra that there are many complaints stating that many industries in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. are not employing enough Kannadiga employees.

As per the norms of the State Government, a minimum 70% group C and D posts should be given to Kannadigas, the committee said. The administration, therefore, has to conduct an in-depth inquiry and submit a report.

Responding to the direction, Dr. Rajendra assured the committee of submitting the report within two months.

Environment pollution

Expressing serious concern over the reported environment pollution in MSEZ and other industrial areas, the committee said that it carried out a spot inspection of the region on Wednesday morning. Residents of the area rued that environment pollution has been affecting agriculture and human beings.

Therefore, the Agriculture Department should conduct a detailed survey and submit a report on the status of various agricultural and horticultural crops in the region, it told Joint Director of Agriculture Seetha and Horticulture Department officials. The Fisheries Department should conduct a study about the condition of marine life in the rivers and streams in the region, it said.

The committee said that there is a need to conduct a detailed study on the condition of water-surface as well as ground and air in the industrial zone by an agency of International repute.

District Health Officer Kihore Kumar was asked to submit a report on the health condition of residents of the area.

Besides Mr. Farook, MLCs S.V. Sankanur, K.T. Srikante Gowda, Shashil G. Namoshi, U.B. Venkatesh and Rudre Gowda, and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) E.V. Ramana Reddy and others were present.