Legislators seek special grants to restore battered roads

People’s representatives from Dakshina Kannada on Thursday urged the government to release additional and special grants to restore battered roads and building infrastructure in the district.

Led by district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari and State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, legislators from the district met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who is in-charge of Public Works Department, in Mangaluru to press for their demands.

The legislators said that public buildings and the road network in the district have taken a severe beating due to heavy rain this monsoon and additional grants were required to restore them.

Meanwhile, as a result of upgrading village roads into Major District Roads and Major District Roads as State Highways, special grants were required to improve them, the legislators told Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Karjol.

MLAs Sanjeev Matandoor, Umanath Kotian, Rajesh U. Naik, Harish Poonja and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak were in the delegation, said a communiqué from the executive engineer, Public Works Department.