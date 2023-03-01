Legal awareness leads to increase in reporting cases of domestic violence: KSCW chairperson

March 01, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

As legal awareness among women is increasing, there has been a rise in the number of domestic violence cases reported in the State in the last three years, Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu said here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after reviewing women welfare activities in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, Ms. Naidu said: “Women are approaching the government authorities for relief in more numbers.”

From March 2020 to January 2023, the commission received a total of 1,494 cases of domestic violence of which 770 have been resolved and 724 were pending for inquiry. In Dakshina Kannada, 1,500 cases have come before the five Santvana Kendras and seven Child Development Centres of which 95% cases have been resolved following counselling and 5% of cases have gone to the courts, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing the need for Swadhar Greh Centres for distressed women in districts to take better care of those with mental health issues, Ms. Naidu said such women should be treated separately and they should not be mixed with abled women. There are 32 Swadhar centres operating in the State.

The commission, she said, has taken serious note of cases of missing girls reported in Mangaluru city police and Dakshina Kannada police limits. “There are only a few cases where the missing girls are yet to be traced. Police have been asked to expedite the search of those girls,” she said.

Of the 76 cases registered in 2022 by Dakshina Kannada police, 73 cases were closed following tracing of the girls and three cases are before the court. Of the 74 cases registered by Mangaluru city police in 2022, 73 were closed and one is pending in the court. The Mangaluru city police registered one case of human trafficking, she said.

The commission is holding gender sensatisation programmes for the police across the State. It has given directions to police to give respect to women who come to the police station. Of the 208 cases of police harassment received by the commission, 121 were resolved and 87 were referred to higher authorities for action, she said.

Sexual harassment by senior police official

Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Pramila Naidu said here on Wednesday that a transgender woman, who at a recent programme organised in the city mentioned about the sexual harassment by “a senior” city police official, has so far not revealed his name.

Ms. Naidu told reporters that the incident was discussed during her meeting with district officials. “Officials told me that the victim has so far not named the police official who had harassed her. I am not aware that the police personnel took the woman to the police station after news about harassment broke out. I will try to meet the victim and convince her to give a formal complaint,” she said.