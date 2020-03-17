Legal action initiated against two medical shops in Dharwad

DHARWAD

17 March 2020 01:44 IST

The district administration has taken a tough stand against medical shops following reports of artificial shortage and black marketeering in face masks and sanitisers.

A special team constituted by Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa on Monday conducted raids on several medical shops here and initiated legal action for violation of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules against two medical shops — Sunil Medical Stores, of Akkipete, and City Drug House, located near the City Bus Terminal. Sadashiv Marji, joint director of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, assistant drug controller Mallikarjun, and Department of Legal Metrology assistant controller M.R. Ghodake conducted the raids.

Earlier, addressing presspersons, Ms. Deepa cautioned against creating shortage of masks and sanitisers and indulging in black marketeering in these products, taking advantage of the panic among members of the public. She said that special teams had been formed to monitor the situation and those indulging in black marketeering would lose their licence and also face stern legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Similarly, spreading false information on COVID-19 on social media will invite the filing of criminal cases and award of imprisonment, she said.

Ms. Deepa also said special teams had been formed track foreign returns and they would be kept in isolation in their houses. If a large number of foreign returns arrive in the district, the administration, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, will take over resorts, forest training centre and police training centres, which are on the outskirts of the city, and transform them into quarantine centres, she added.

To avoid mass gatherings, the religious heads have been asked to postpone all religious programmes and discourses. Weddings scheduled much earlier that cannot be put off need to be held as low-key affairs. People should try to stay away from such programmes, she said.