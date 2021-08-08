Lecturer arrested for sexual harassment

MANGALURU

08 August 2021

The Kukke Subrahmanya Police have arrested a lecturer of a pre-university college on the charge of sexually harassing a minor girl.

The police gave the name of the arrested person as Gururaj.

The police said that the lecturer has been accused of calling the minor girl, who is his student, for a project work to his house where the student was sexually harassed in October 2018.

He took photographs of the incident on his mobile phone and forced the girl to undergo sexual harassment on a few more occasions. He has also been accused of demanding money from the girl for not releasing her photographs, the police said.

On a complaint by the girl’s mother, the Subrahmanya Police arrested the lecturer on Sunday.

He has been accused of offences under Sections 376 (2), 506, 384 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 4, 5 (f), 6, 8, 14 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 67 (B) of Information Technology Act.