Leave aside differences and work for the cause of Kannada: Angara

Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Transport and Udupi district in-charge S. Angara on Tuesday called upon people to leave aside caste and other differences and come together for the cause of Kannada.

Speaking at the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Udupi, Mr. Angara said there was need for unity for the cause of Kannada. “Leaving aside differences namely of being Vokkaliga, Lingayat, Kuruba, Brahmin, Muslim, and Christian, Kannadigas should work unitedly towards the cause, development of Kannada and Karnataka,” he said.

Apart from recognising the richness of Kannada literature, support was necessary for development of Kannada schools. Good number of people should promote in the social media the richness of Kannada, he said.

The Minister said the State government was committed to the cause of Kannada. The government will shortly table legislation for comprehensive development of Kannada. The recently held Koti Kanta Gayana drive and the Matad Matad Kannada initiative held last year have been a huge success.

Kannadigas should openly state about the rich heritage and should contribute towards resolving issues that are coming in the way of development of Kannada and Karnataka, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Angara took part in the pooja of Bhuvaneshwari held at Government Pre University College grounds. He then flagged off the Rajyotsava procession from the PU College grounds to Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Ajjarkadu where the district Rajyotsava programme was held. The minister presented district Rajyotsava awards to 34 personalities.

Students of Government PU College Girls, Indrali English Medium School, Mukunda Krupa English Medium School, and Government High School Olakadu, presented cultural programme.