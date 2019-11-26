‘Learning Yakshagana helps keep students rooted in their culture’

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said on Monday that the art form of Yakshagana helps keep children rooted in their culture. He was speaking after inaugurating the month-long Kishore Yaksha Sambhrama programme organised by the Paryaya Palimar Mutt, Yakshagana Kalaranga, Yaksha Shikshana Trust and the Department of Kannada and Culture at Rajangana, here.

The seer said that Western culture attracted children to a different direction. The art form of Yakshagana was being imparted by Yaksha Shikshana Trust and Yakshagana Kalaranga to interested students in schools in the Udupi Assembly Constituency.

After learning Yakshagana, the students participated enthusiastically in their curricular activities. The students, these days, were busy immersed in watching programmes or games on their mobile telephones. Now, since they had to learn Yakshagana, they did not get enough time to use their mobile phones for entertainment; instead, they busied themselves in learning the nuances of Yakshagana, he said.

It was the good fortune of children to learn the Yakshagana dance steps. Yakshagana, with its gorgeous costumes, powerful dialogues and energetic music and dance, was the strength of the coastal districts. It was essential to promote Yakshagana even more. As students were learning Yakshagana at a young age, they would love the art form throughout their lives, he said.

Murali Kadekar, secretary of Yaksha Shikshana Trust, said that students of 47 schools would give Yakshagana performances at the Kishore Yaksha Sambhrama. Students of 31 high schools in and around Udupi will give their Yakshagana performances at Rajangana from November 25 to December 19, while students of 16 high schools would give theirs at Brahmavar from December 20 to 28, he said.

N.B. Vijay Ballal, Managing Trustee of Ambalpady Temples, Vishwanath Shenoy, businessman, Vedavyasa Tantri, Dewan of Palimar Mutt, Narayan Hegde, trustee of Yaksha Shikshana Trust, were present.

S.V. Bhat welcomed the gathering. M. Gangadhanar Rao proposed a vote of thanks.

The inaugural function was followed by performance of a Yakshagana episode, “Chakravyuha” by the students of Yakshagana Kendra under the guidance of Yakshagana guru, Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna.