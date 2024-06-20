Learning Outcomes and Graduate Attributes of Mangalore University expects graduates to apply knowledge to mitigate green issues

The draft Learning Outcomes and Graduate Attributes of Mangalore University highlights among other factors that a graduate should be able to apply the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values to take appropriate actions for mitigating the effects of environmental degradation, climate change, and pollution.

The academic council of the university approved the draft in its meeting on Wednesday, June 19. The draft, prepared as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), pertained to the syllabi of postgraduate programmes. It was prepared by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

It said that a graduate should also be able to apply the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values for effective waste management, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources and biodiversity, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development and living.

What are graduate attributes?

Graduate attributes indicate the quality and features or characteristics of the graduate of a programme of study. It includes learning outcomes relating to the disciplinary area or chosen field of learning and generic learning outcomes that are expected to be acquired by a graduate on completion of the programme of study.

The graduate attributes include capabilities that help widen the current knowledge base and skills, gain and apply new knowledge and skills, undertake future studies independently, perform well in a chosen career, and play a constructive role as a responsible citizen in society, the draft said.

The graduate attributes are acquired incrementally and describe a set of competencies that are transferable beyond the study of a particular subject/disciplinary area and programme contexts in which they have been developed, it said.

Communication skills

Referring to communication skills, the draft said that the graduate should be able to demonstrate the skills to listen carefully, read texts and research papers analytically, and present complex information clearly and concisely to different groups/audiences. The graduate should be able to convey ideas, thoughts, and arguments using language that is respectful and sensitive to gender and other minority groups. The graduate should express thoughts and ideas effectively in writing and orally and communicate with others using appropriate media.

Creativity

It said that a graduate should be able to think ‘out of the box’ and generate solutions to complex problems in unfamiliar contexts. In addition, a graduate should be able to create, perform, or think in different and diverse ways about the same objects or scenarios.

It said that a graduate should be able to solve different kinds of problems in familiar and non-familiar contexts and apply the learning to real-life situations.

The graduate should be able to use ICT in a variety of learning and work situations, the draft said.