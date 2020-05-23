Learning app for govt. school students launched in Mangaluru

To help some government high schools in the city continue teaching during the lockdown, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, and Rotary Bengaluru North are providing them with ‘Vidya Mitra’, a smart class app developed by Digilearn which enables learning in Kannada medium.

The app will be used by around 1,500 students from classes 8 to 10 in 15 government high schools in Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that the app provides text for Science and Mathematics, for the three classes, in animation. This content can be displayed on the projectors given to each school.

Each student can download the app on their smartphone and use the code given by the headmaster to access the content.

“Students have begun downloading the app. This app will help teachers keep their students engaged during this lockdown,” he said.

Pitambar, headmaster of Government Secondary School, Adyapady said the content in the app is as per the syllabi of the State government. It provides students tasks they need to do. Teachers will shortly have an orientation on the content and its usage, he said.

During the launch of the app here on Saturday, MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the use of digital medium for education is beneficial for students. “I had smart class facility in six government schools in Balpa [the MP’s model village in Sullia] two years ago. I see a great change in understanding of students since then,” he said.

Lauding Mr. Shetty’s initiative, BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh, in his address through videoconferencing, said Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts should show the model to be adopted to educate students in this trying circumstances.

Mr. Shetty and Rotary Club (Bengaluru West) have given ₹25 lakh for this facility.