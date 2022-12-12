Leaf spot disease: Government will take up relief works shortly, says Minister

December 12, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Horticulture Minister N. Munirathna on Monday said the department will take up the work of removing areca palm leaves affected by the leaf spot disease in about 42,000 hectares of plantations in seven districts and spray fungicide to control the disease.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Munirathna said arecanut plantations spread over about 42,000 hectares in seven districts in the State have been affected by leaf spot disease. Chikkamagaluru district was the most affected with 20,000 hectares of plantation being affected followed by 12,500 hectares in Shivamogga district, 11,00 hectares in Dakshina Kannada, 4,200 hectares in Hassan, 4,000 hectares in Uttara Kannada, 500 hectares in Kodagu and 160 hectares in Udupi district.

The Minister said he has sought detailed reports from each of the seven districts. Experts and a few farmers have suggested removing the affected leaves and burning them, followed by spraying of fungicides. “Government has sanctioned ₹4 crore. I have sought additional funds of ₹15 crore. We will start the work after reports from districts and release of additional funds,” Mr. Munirathna said.

He said leaf spot disease is the new one that has affected arecanut plantation in the regions where chilly weather condition has prolonged for a long duration. Tripura is the other State where this disease has been noticed in arecanut plantation. “I will take up this issue during my forthcoming trip to Israel and try to find solution by consulting horticulture experts in Israel,” he said.

The State government is considering increasing the minimum support price for arecanut, he said.

