GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Laxmi Hebbalkar’s visit to flood-hit areas only a formality, says Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna

None of the local MLAs were taken into confidence and informed about the visit, alleges MLA

Published - July 21, 2024 11:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting an area affected by sea erosion at Padubidri in Udupi on Sunday.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting an area affected by sea erosion at Padubidri in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting a flood-affected area at Gujjarabettu (Padu Thonse village)  in Udupi on Sunday.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting a flood-affected area at Gujjarabettu (Padu Thonse village)  in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Criticising Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar’s visit to flood-hit and sea erosion-affected areas on Sunday, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said that it was an eyewash and none of the five MLAs of the district were informed about it.

Mr. Suvarna said in a statement that the Minister’s visit was “like a stroll on beach eating chikki.”

The MLA said that the Minister arrived in Udupi as a formality only after the people’s outburst. Calling it a perfunctory visit, he said that local MLAs were not informed because all of them were from the BJP.

The Minister did not hold any meeting by taking MLAs into confidence to take stock of the situation and announce relief measures.

He stressed that the district had reported sea erosion, crop loss, landslips and other damage to houses and property. But the minister has ignored all of them. Other MLAs too have expressed their anguish over the same.

Mr. Suvarna said that though the Minister had announced earlier that the district will get ₹5 crore to prevent sea erosion, the funds have not yet been released.

Ms. Hebbalkar conducted only one review meeting in the past 14 months. The people of Udupi do not have any hope in the government, the MLA said.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting a flood-affected area at Gujjarabettu (Padu Thonse village)  in Udupi on Sunday.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting a flood-affected area at Gujjarabettu (Padu Thonse village)  in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Meanwhile, Ms. Hebbalkar first visited Hoode, under Padu Tonse Gram Panchayat, hit by sea erosion. Later, she visited Someshwara Gudda and Ottinene in Byndoor taluk where landslips have been reported. There, she instructed the NHAI contractor to fill up potholes on National Highway 66.

The minister also visited Kota village hit by flood and Nadipatla beach in Padubidri hit by sea erosion.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Superintendent of Police K. Arun and Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Pratheek Bayal were with the Minister.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting a flood-affected area at Gujjarabettu (Padu Thonse village)  in Udupi on Sunday.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar inspecting a flood-affected area at Gujjarabettu (Padu Thonse village)  in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / flood / rains / water / weather / Environmental disasters / disaster management / disaster and accident / state politics / natural disasters / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Roads and Rails / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.