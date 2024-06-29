Laxmi Hebbalkar asks Congress workers to make preparations to win next polls

Minister for Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment and in charge of Udupi district Laxmi R. Hebbalkar on Saturday asked Congress workers to strengthen the party without getting discouraged for having lost both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections from Udupi district.

Addressing party workers at the Byndoor Block Congress office, she said that politics is not a stagnant water. Six Congress candidates got elected to the Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh this time though the party was not in a better position in that State.

She said that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were once the citadel of the Congress. But the condition of the Congress in the two districts is not up to the mark. There are some lacunae in the party. They will have to be corrected first, she said.

The Minister said that Narendra Modi’s winning margin in Varanasi came down from 4.5 lakh votes to 1.45 lakh this time. It indicated that the Congress is emerging powerful in the country, she claimed.

Ms. Hebbalkar said that the Congress workers should make the preparations to win the next Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections from now itself.

She said that the BJP does not have good welfare programmes for people. It lives only on publicity. Rahul Gandhi will lead the country in future. His Bharat Jodo Yatra made the difference in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Minister said.