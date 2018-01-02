Laxman Nimbargi takes charge as Udupi SP

Laxman Nimbagri took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Udupi district from the out-going Superintendent of Police Sanjeev M. Patil at the District Police Office here on Monday.

Mr. Nimbargi told The Hindu that he would give priority to maintaining law and order, especially from the communal harmony perspective, and also to checking gambling and other crime activities in the district.

Mr. Nimbargi, a 2014-batch IPS officer, did his engineering degree (Electronics and Communications) at BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi.

He worked as a probationary officer in Bantwal. He was serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga sub-division, before being transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police of Udupi district.