Laxman Nimbargi is Udupi SP

Nearly five months after being posted as the Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjeev M. Patil has been transferred and posted to Bengaluru. Laxman Nimbargi is the new Udupi SP. A 2014-batch IPS officer, Mr. Nimbargi worked as the probationary officer in Bantwal for a few months. He was the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga sub-division.

As per the order issued by the State government on Sunday, Mr. Nimbargi has been promoted and posted to Udupi. Mr. Patil, who was instrumental in starting the weekly phone-in programme to hear the grievances of people, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Bengaluru City. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bantwal sub-division, Arun K., has been promoted and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Team, Karnataka Lokayukta. Dr. Arun was posted to Bantwal on July 12 after deterioration of law and order following group clashes since May 26.