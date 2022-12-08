Lawyers protest, seek action against police personnel

December 08, 2022 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MANGALURU

Lawyers of the city staged a protest in front of the district court building here on Wednesday, demanding action against sub inspector K.P. Sutesh and other personnel of the Punjalkatte police station for their alleged misbehaviour with Kuldeep Shetty, a city advocate.

Addressing the protesters, Mangaluru Bar Association secretary Shridhar Yenmakaje alleged that Mr. Sutesh and other police personnel rudely behaved with Mr. Shetty and abused him while taking away Mr. Shetty from the latter’s house in Punjalkatte police station limits on December 2.

Senior advocate Parameshwar Jois said the police had not followed guidelines of the Supreme Court as per which they had to issue notice to the advocate. Following the complaint of theft, the police in a highhanded manner disrobed the advocate at his house and took him away.

Mr. Shetty, the advocate concerned, said the police took action against him despite knowing that the complaint was related to a civil dispute.

“I had given prior information to the police about the injunction order that I had obtained. Despite there being no proof about the alleged theft, I was arrested,” Mr. Shetty said.

Former Mangaluru Bar Association president S.P. Chengappa said Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane should forthwith take action to place the sub inspector and other police personnel concerned under suspension for the alleged misconduct.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sonawane said he has asked the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puttur, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation. Based on the report, necessary action will be taken, he said.

The investigation of theft case against the advocate will be done by the Circle Inspector, Belthangady, he said.