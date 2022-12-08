  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Lawyers protest, seek action against police personnel

Lawyers of the city staged a protest in front of the district court building here on Wednesday, demanding action against sub inspector K.P. Sutesh and other personnel of the Punjalkatte police station for their alleged misbehaviour with Kuldeep Shetty, a city advocate

December 08, 2022 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Bar Association staged a protest in front of Court Complex in Mangaluru on Wednesday against the police personnel of Punjalkatte police station in Dakshina Kannada.

Members of the Bar Association staged a protest in front of Court Complex in Mangaluru on Wednesday against the police personnel of Punjalkatte police station in Dakshina Kannada. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lawyers of the city staged a protest in front of the district court building here on Wednesday, demanding action against sub inspector K.P. Sutesh and other personnel of the Punjalkatte police station for their alleged misbehaviour with Kuldeep Shetty, a city advocate.

Addressing the protesters, Mangaluru Bar Association secretary Shridhar Yenmakaje alleged that Mr. Sutesh and other police personnel rudely behaved with Mr. Shetty and abused him while taking away Mr. Shetty from the latter’s house in Punjalkatte police station limits on December 2.

Senior advocate Parameshwar Jois said the police had not followed guidelines of the Supreme Court as per which they had to issue notice to the advocate. Following the complaint of theft, the police in a highhanded manner disrobed the advocate at his house and took him away.

Mr. Shetty, the advocate concerned, said the police took action against him despite knowing that the complaint was related to a civil dispute.

“I had given prior information to the police about the injunction order that I had obtained. Despite there being no proof about the alleged theft, I was arrested,” Mr. Shetty said.

Former Mangaluru Bar Association president S.P. Chengappa said Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane should forthwith take action to place the sub inspector and other police personnel concerned under suspension for the alleged misconduct.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sonawane said he has asked the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puttur, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation. Based on the report, necessary action will be taken, he said.

The investigation of theft case against the advocate will be done by the Circle Inspector, Belthangady, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.