‘Laws protecting women should be used effectively’

Member-Secretary of Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority B.G. Shobha speaking at a legal awareness programme at the auditorium of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

People should not only be aware of laws protecting women from atrocities but also make use of them to ensure women lead a peaceful life, said Member-Secretary, Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority, B.G. Shobha here on Monday.

Speaking at a legal awareness programme here at the Zilla Panchayat Auditorium to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Ms. Shobha said that there are laws to protect women against all types of atrocities, including acid attack and mental harassment. Women should be aware of these laws. The District Legal Services Authority is providing free legal aid to women and other oppressed classes, she said.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Empowerment Papa Bovi, Child Protection Officer Shaila K. Karagi and Mangaluru Bar Association president K. Pruthviraj Rai participated in the programme. Anganwadi workers and women from different organisations also took part in the event.

Bike challenge

Expressing concern over rising instances of trafficking in human beings, Udupi District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary S. Sharmila said on Monday that there is a need for a public awareness campaign against trafficking in human beings.

Launching a bike challenge held as part of awareness programme against trafficking in human beings, Ms. Sharmila said that migrant workers and other oppressed classes are unable to prevent trafficking and hence, more women and children are becoming victims.

The 45-day bike challenge will be effective in making people aware of trafficking in human beings, she said.