Law to regulate recruitment and service conditions of teachers should be enacted, says BJP rebel candidate in Council polls S.R. Harish Acharya

The BJP rebel candidate in the Legislative Council elections from the South West Teachers’ onstituency S.R. Harish Acharya said here on Thursday that if he is elected he will move a private member’s Bill in the Council for enacting a law to regulate the recruitment and service conditions of teachers.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the law should be on the lines of the Karnataka State Civil Services Act, 1978. There is a need to enact a separate law to protect the interests of teachers, including their appointment and service conditions.

He said that the Karnataka State Civil Services Act, 1978 is weak and it has failed to protect the interests of teachers. “There is a need to take up a movement and campaign for enacting a separate law to protect the recruitment and service conditions of all teachers,” he said.

Referring to the status of teachers, he said that teachers have been forced to become tutors owing to the trend of imparting question paper-centric education. “The focus of teaching has shifted from syllabus based to question paper-centric,” Mr. Acharya said.

A former member of the Syndicate of Mangalore University and also the honorary president of the Guest Teachers’ Association of the university, Mr. Acharya said that the draft of the new Bill should propose that the minimum period of contract of guest teachers should be fixed at 36 months. All such teachers should be covered under PF and ESI. The present minimum pay of teachers should be made as their basic pay. They should get health insurance and life insurance. The penal provisions should be teacher friendly, he said.

A. Ravishankar Rao, a former Professor of English at Mangalore University also spoke.

