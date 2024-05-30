GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Law to regulate recruitment and service conditions of teachers should be enacted, says BJP rebel candidate in Council polls S.R. Harish Acharya

Published - May 30, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP rebel candidate from the South West Teachers’ constituency S.R. Harish Acharya at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The BJP rebel candidate from the South West Teachers’ constituency S.R. Harish Acharya at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP rebel candidate in the Legislative Council elections from the South West Teachers’ onstituency S.R. Harish Acharya said here on Thursday that if he is elected he will move a private member’s Bill in the Council for enacting a law to regulate the recruitment and service conditions of teachers.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the law should be on the lines of the Karnataka State Civil Services Act, 1978. There is a need to enact a separate law to protect the interests of teachers, including their appointment and service conditions.

He said that the Karnataka State Civil Services Act, 1978 is weak and it has failed to protect the interests of teachers. “There is a need to take up a movement and campaign for enacting a separate law to protect the recruitment and service conditions of all teachers,” he said.

Referring to the status of teachers, he said that teachers have been forced to become tutors owing to the trend of imparting question paper-centric education. “The focus of teaching has shifted from syllabus based to question paper-centric,” Mr. Acharya said.

A former member of the Syndicate of Mangalore University and also the honorary president of the Guest Teachers’ Association of the university, Mr. Acharya said that the draft of the new Bill should propose that the minimum period of contract of guest teachers should be fixed at 36 months. All such teachers should be covered under PF and ESI. The present minimum pay of teachers should be made as their basic pay. They should get health insurance and life insurance. The penal provisions should be teacher friendly, he said.

A. Ravishankar Rao, a former Professor of English at Mangalore University also spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.