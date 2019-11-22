Law students need to keep updating knowledge: Lokayukta

Lokayukta P. Vishwanatha Shetty said on Friday that it was essential for law students to read up on legal matters, especially judgements of the Supreme Court, and keep updating their knowledge.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new library building, ‘Jnana Sindhu’ at the Vaikunta Baliga College of Law, here.

Mr. Shetty said that knowledge was both power and strength. “Some decades ago, students could not afford to buy books and, hence, libraries were the places they frequented.”

Knowledge was an important asset and it could not be acquired in a day. It required continuous efforts throughout one’s life. It required a lot of reading. Hence, the educational institutions had libraries for students to read.

There was now lot of competition in all professions. Hence, students had to keep themselves updated, he said.

Corruption was spreading like cancer in the society. The society, especially, the younger generation should fight against cancer. Lawyers should not boycott their work in courts. A good judicial system required the lawyers to assist the courts, Mr. Shetty said.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that Udupi district topped the State in providing revenue services. It was third in the State in providing 250 services to the people under the Sakala scheme.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of T.A. Pai Management Institute, Prakash Kanive, Principal of Vaikunta Baliga College of Law, T. Ashok Pai, Secretary, Dr. T.M.A. Pai Foundation, were present.