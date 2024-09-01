Law needed to make companies employ locals, banks to post Kannada-knowing staff: KDA chairman

A peoples’ movement alone will force the State government to enact legislation that will make companies employ local people and banks to post local people in its branches, said the chairman of Kannada Development Authority Purushottama Bilimale in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 1.

After receiving a memorandum from activists Muneer Katipalla, Mohan Hegde, and other members of the Federation of Like-Minded Organisations of Mangaluru, Mr. Bilimale said the Sarojini Mahishi Committee made 58 recommendations of which the authority found 14 recommendations relevant. Among the 14 recommendations, include giving priority to locals in the appointment of group C and group D posts and posting local language knowing employees in bank branches.

“The 14 recommendations should become parts of law which will force companies and banks to implement them. Government alone cannot do it.” It is a long-drawn process and the authority will work towards it.

Referring to the State government putting on hold the Draft Bill on job reservation for locals in private companies, Mr. Bilimale said after 2014, people could apply for group C and group D jobs across the country. “If you demand 100% preference for locals in group C and group D jobs, there is a possibility that the apex court might turn it down for violation of Article 19 (of Constitution),” he said and referred to the recent direction of the court to strike down government’s notification on Kannada as the medium of instruction in primary education.

“I am in favour of 70% or 60% reservation of group C and group D jobs for locals and remaining jobs to those from other parts of the country,” he said and added, “If this is not done, Bengaluru may lose the character as State (Karnataka) capital.”

Asked of the threat by companies to move out of the State, Mr. Bilimale said “These firms only threaten but they will not leave Karnataka,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Katipalla said it was following sustained agitation that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) started employing more local people. Mr. Hegde said because of the lack of jobs, youths of coastal Karnataka region are forced to work in other places and abroad. Former University College Principal M.A. Uday Kumar, retired Kannada Professor B. Shivaram Shetty, Dalit activist Raghu Yekkar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson U.T. Farzana, also spoke.