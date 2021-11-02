Law likely on jobs on priority basis for Kannadigas in State

District in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar addressing a gathering during the Rajyotsava celebrations in Udupi on Monday.

Govt. trying to make it a reality, says Minister Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contemplating bringing in a law to enable youths of Karnataka to get employment in State-based enterprises on priority basis.

Speaking at the Rajyotsava celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium at Ajjarakad in Udupi, he said that Sarojini Mahishi Report has recommended that Kannadigas be given jobs on priority both in government and private sectors.

The Minister said that the demand that Kannadigas be given employment on priority basis is more than a decade old. Now, the government is trying to make it a reality as many IT and BT and other companies have set up their units in the State.

Mr. Kumar said that the number of awards to be given, criteria to select the achievers for the district-level award will be streamlined and a circular to this effect will be issued to every district.

Speaking to media persons later, the Minister said that as there is no provision to give State-level Rajyotsava Award posthumously, it could not be given to actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away recently. But a befitting honour will be paid to the actor as he had supported many programmes of the government, he said.