Law colleges told to expose students to the study of current affairs

Former HC judge Subhash B. Adi at the State-level conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Retired judge of the Karnataka High Court Subhash B. Adi said here on Friday that law colleges should expose their students to the study of current affairs along with imparting them the traditional legal knowledge.

He was addressing law students after inaugurating their two-day State-level conference organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Canara College.

Mr. Adi, formerly Upalokayukta, said that many seasoned advocates had involved themselves in the freedom struggle and had dedicated their life for the nation building. The law students should remember it and try to find solutions to the burning issues of the society.

The students of law while pursuing their profession should inculcate values and involve themselves in co-curricular activities which will add up to the values.

The students should also realise their social responsibility, the former judge said.

Allamaprabhu Gudda, national vice-president, ABVP, said that many legal professionals had led the country earlier and the legal sector has the responsibility of producing such able leaders.

B.K. Ravindra, Director, Vivekananda College of Law, Puttur also spoke.