Law and order has completely collapsed in Karnataka: State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra

Published - May 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, along with V. Sunil Kumar, Dhananjaya Sarji, and S.L. Bhoje Gowda, during a party workers’ meeting at Dongarakery in Mangaluru on Monday.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, along with V. Sunil Kumar, Dhananjaya Sarji, and S.L. Bhoje Gowda, during a party workers’ meeting at Dongarakery in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Law and order has completely collapsed in Karnataka, B.Y. Vijayendra, State BJP president, alleged here on Monday.

Addressing party workers at a convention, organised to mobilise support for the Legislative Council elections in South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ constituencies, he said that a mob attacking the Channagiri police station in Davangere district reflects the result of the appeasement of minorities by the Congress government.

“It also shows the height of appeasement of minorities. Those who attacked the police station probably think that they can get away with it since the Congress is in power in the State,” he said.

“With this particular incident and other recent law and order incidents, the question arises whether there exists a government in the State or not. Is there a Chief Minister, a Home Minister, and a Cabinet in the State?” he asked.

Mr. Vijayendra said the State government is diluting the education sector by attempting to replace the National Education Policy with the State Education Policy. This has led to confusion among parents and teachers, he claimed.

“This government does not have any idea how to manage the education sector. It does not have any policy,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said that development projects in the State have completely come to a halt for a year now. The government has not laid the foundation stone for any new project. Only the projects approved by the last BJP government, led by Basavarj Bommai, are being carried forward, he said.

S.L. Bhoje Gowda, the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidate for South West Teachers’ constituency, said that the time is ripe for the Opposition parties to submit an application to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to change the Education Minister who does not know proper Kannada.

V. Sunil Kumar, State general secretary of the party and Karkala MLA, alleged that there has been zero development in the State for a year. The BJP candidate for South West Graduates’ constituency Dhananjaya Sarji spoke.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, Harish Poonja, U. Rajesh Naik, Umanath Kotian, and Bhagirathi Murulya, MLAs, were present.

