Latest signalling system operational

The Station Master working with the newly installed EI system at Mangaluru Central. Southern Railway commissioned the state-of-the-art Electronic Interlocking signalling system with Dual Digital Display Units at Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central along with the track doubling between Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central.

MANGALURU

19 February 2021 00:40 IST

Electronic Interlocking signalling system enhances safety in train operations: Southern Railway

The Southern Railway has commissioned state-of-the-art Electronic Interlocking (EI) signalling system with Dual Digital Display Units at Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central Railway Station along with the track doubling between the two points.

This system brings absolute safety and more flexibility in train operations by replacing the conventional panel-operated Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) System at these two points, said a release from Southern Raiwlay’s Palakkad Division here.

Based on microprocessor technology, EI processes safety aspects for signal clearance through sophisticated software and microprocessors. The Station Master would be able to monitor and control train movements in the yard with the help of digital display monitors that provide a clear visual indication of engagement of track, signalling positions, setting of points, level crossing gate status and train occupation in the adjacent block sections.

Operating under commands from the Station Master through visual display system, the EI system collects data from the yard and processes it to ensure safety aspects. The required route is automatically set and locked before clearing the signal for train movement thereby ensuring safety. Maintainers Terminal which is provided along with Electronic Interlocking System ensures recording of every movement related to train operations. It also helps in tracking wrong movements and in analysing failures. This can be used as a tool for monitoring the Electronic Interlocking System on a regular basis.

Southern Railway Construction Organisation executed the work with the support from Palakkad Division team at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Electronic Interlocking with Visual Display Unit (VDU) was first introduced in Palakkad Division at Mangaluru Junction Station on May 10, 2012 during yard remodelling as a part of Netravathi Cabin-Mangaluru Junction line doubling.

Jokatte Railway Station has been functioning with EI system and Dual VDUs since its inception from January 29, 2017.

EI system Mangaluru Junction was upgraded with Dual Video Display Units as part of the doubling between Mangaluru Junction and Padil in March 2020. The operational station Padil too got Electronic Interlocking Signalling system as part of the work.