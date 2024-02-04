Last date to register for The Hindu Young World Quiz extended to February 6

February 04, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The last date to register for the 22nd edition of the multi-city event, “The Hindu Young World Quiz” to be held in Mangaluru on February 8, is extended up to Tuesday, February 6. Spot registration is also allowed in special cases.

Open for students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the event would be held at the Bejai Church Hall, Lourdes Central School Campus, Bejai in the city.

Presented by the State Bank of India, the event will once again witness bright young minds vying for top honours at the longest-running competition. It is held in two categories — Junior (Class 4 to 6) and Senior (Class 7 to 9). Junior category students have to report at 8.30 a.m. while Seniors may report at 12.30 p.m. at the venue.

Any number of students from an institution may compete in the event with a team comprising two students. Entry is free. Six teams will be chosen for the final rounds on-stage the same day after an elimination round of written quiz. If many teams from the same institution qualify for the finals, only two such teams will be allowed for the finals. Quiz Master V.V. Ramanan will host the event.

The winners will receive trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from the sponsors. All the participants will receive participation certificates. Lourdes Central School is the venue partner of the event. UNIBIC is the SNACK Partner, Rasna is the Beverages Partner and Naturo is the Treat Time Partner for the event.

Institutions may mail the entries to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. For queries call Surendra K. Shetty on 9448279124 or M.S. Madhava on 9035566695.

