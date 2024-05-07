Last cruise ship of current season arrives at New Mangalore Port

May 07, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The ninth and last cruise ship of the current season arrived at New Mangaluru Port on Tuesday. ‘Riviera’ with 1,141 passengers and 752 crew members called at the port at 8.30 a.m.

The Marshall Islands-flagged ship berthed alongside berth No. 4 in the port. The ship had highest number of passengers among the ships which called at the port in past two years after the pandemic.

It previously called at Cochin Port, and after leaving from New Mangalore, it will sail to Mormugao Port, a release from New Mangalore Port Authority said.

