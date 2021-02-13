Last chance for law students to clear pending subjects

MANGALURU

Mangalore University has said that it will conduct examination for the last time for law students to appear for their pending subjects in April 2021.

Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma has in a release here on Friday said that such law students who have not yet passed their pending subjects will not be given any other chance after April this year to clear the pending papers. Such repeaters will have to register for the examinations in their respective colleges.

The examination in April will be conducted as a special opportunity for such law students in view of the COVID-19 situation, he said.

