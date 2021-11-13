Mangaluru

Large Egrets, Grey Pelicans are new attractions at Pilikula zoo

Large Egrets and Grey Pelicans are new attractions at the Pilikula Biological Park.

According to director of the park H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, Pilikula has received six Large Egrets and two Grey Pelicans from the Hyderabad zoo under an animal exchange programme. In addition, four Mouse Deers have also been brought from Hyderabad.

All the new arrivals are on display.

In exchange, four Dholes, four Reticulated Pythons, and four Whitaker’s Boas have been sent to the Hyderabad zoo, he said in a release on Saturday.


