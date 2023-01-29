Lanes in Ullal have sleeper cells of terrorists, claims VHP leader at Shourya Yatre

January 29, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Reiterating the demand for opening an office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mangaluru, the Pranth Saha Karyadarshi of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sharan Pumpwell claimed on Sunday that “lanes in Ullal have sleeper cells of terrorists.”

Speaking at the Shourya Yatre, organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal at Ullal, he claimed that the terrorists are attempting to convert Ullal as their centre of activity.

The VHP and the Bajrang Dal are demanding the office of the NIA in Mangaluru to unravel the hidden terrorist activities, he said adding, that five terror accused arrested by the NIA last year were from Ullal area and four among them had studied in an engineering college near Ullal. Another accused is the close relative of a former MLA of Ullal, he said.

Referring to BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru’s murder at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada on July 26, 2022, he reiterated that the killing of another youth (Mohammed Fazil) in Surathkal on July 28, 2022 by “Hindu youths” was to avenge the murder of Mr. Nettaru.

“Some Hindu youths thought that the sacrifice (meant murder) of Mr. Nettaru should not go waste. Hence they barged into Surathkal in retaliation. It showed the prowess and capacity of Hindu youths,” the VHP leader said.

Mr. Pumpwell said that Shourya Yatre had been organised “to remind the Hindu youths of the capacity and strength of the Hindu society.”

Earlier speaking at the Shourya Yatre in Tumakuru on Saturday, Mr. Pumpwell had spoken the same.

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. Pumpwell’s statement in Tumakuru, State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said in a statement in Mangaluru on Sunday that he should be arrested for making, what the DYFI said, provocative statement.

“Mr. Pumpwell’s speech prompted genocide,” Mr. Katipalla said.

The DYFI said that the VHP leader in his speech has threatened about making more such attacks by the Sangh Parivar. He had even justified Gujarat riots.

“This is a matter of grave concern. His speech has created fear psychosis in the minds of people and has aimed at polarising the society ahead of State Assembly elections. There should be a re-investigation into the murder of Fazil. As the VHP leader has openly justified the Surathkal murder, the role of Mr. Pumpwell and other Sangh Parivar leaders should be probed,” Mr. Katipalla said.