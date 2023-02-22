HamberMenu
Landslips add to diversion of elephant corridors leading to increase in man-animal conflict, says Sahyadri Sanchaya

Hydel power projects, Yettinahole diversion project, encroachment of forest land had already blocked the elephant corridors in the Western Ghats

February 22, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ettina Bhuja, which is a part of the Charmadi range in the western ghats under Mudigere range of the Chikmagalur district.

Ettina Bhuja, which is a part of the Charmadi range in the western ghats under Mudigere range of the Chikmagalur district. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

Landslips in the eco-sensitive Western Ghats in 2018 and 2019 further blocked the already dislocated elephant corridor, increasing man-animal conflicts in parts comprising Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, and Kodagu districts, says Sahyadri Sanchaya, a body of green activists in Mangaluru.

Convener and avid trekker in the Western Ghats Dinesh Holla told The Hindu that setting up of hydel power projects, the Yettinahole diversion project, and forest encroachment came in the way of elephant corridor for decades.

The landslips which shook parts of the Western Ghats, spread over Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts, have either diverted waterbodies or emptied them. The grassland area which provided food to elephants and held rain water like a sponge disappeared in the landslips.

When thick forest areas also slipped, the coolness in those areas no longer remained so creating heat atmosphere. Hence streams and other waterbodies in the Western Ghats dried up fast even before the onset of summer.

In addition, bamboo, primary food of elephants, has disappeared from many locations in the Ghats. All these factors are forcing elephants to come to the fringe areas of the Ghats in search of food and water.

The landslips in the ghats are also mainly due to human intervention, the sanchaya said.

Mr. Holla said that the Yettinahole diversion project has blocked the elephant corridor in Betta Kumbri, Mooru Kannu Betta, Aramane Gudda, and Hongadahalla areas. The mini hydel power projects in the Charmadi Ghat and the Shiradi Ghat belts have blocked the elephant corridor.

The mushrooming of homestays and construction of roads leading to them have extensively damaged the Ghats besides creating plastic menace in forests.

“The man-animal conflicts have reached a flashpoint in the past six years,” he said.

In contrast, he said that the man-animal conflicts are minimal in Aghanashini, Dandeli, Kali Tiger Reserve, and Bhadra Tiger Reserve areas. It is owing to less human intervention and projects in those areas.

Unless the core issues are addressed and forest conservation is taken seriously, the man-animal conflicts will continue to crop up resulting in more deaths and damage to farm lands, the sanchaya said.

