Landslip: Toll mounts to three

The labourers, all from Kerala, were staying in a shed when the landslip occurred

The death toll in the landslip which occurred at Mukkuda, Panjikallu village, Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday night rose to three with two of the three farm labourers succumbing to their injuries on Thursday.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that Bjiu Palakkad, 45, who was caught under the debris, died on the spot on Wednesday. Of the three injured, Santhosh Alappuzha, 46, and Babu Kottayam, 46, died due to injuries in a hospital on Thursday. Another injured, Johny Kannur, 44, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bantwal.

Compensation

Revenue Minister R. Ashok who is also the vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, told presspersons in Mangaluru on Thursday that the government would provide compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Road caves in

Meanwhile, on the Adyapady-Kaikamba Road outside the boundary wall of the property of Mangaluru International Airport a concrete road caved in and a nearly eight metre crater was created after water washed away the culvert two days ago.

A spokesperson of the airport said: “The compound retaining wall of the airport is abutting this part of the caved in portion of the road and there are no visible signs of any structural engineering issues to this wall built on a solid foundation.”

The Public Works Department has since initiated the repair work, the spokesperson said.

Rainfall

According to Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority, the district recorded an average 102.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The highest 113.4 mm rainfall was in Sullia taluk followed by 113.1 mm in Puttur, 108.7 mm in Belthangady, 107 mm in Moodbidri, 10.3.1 mm in Bantwal, 98.9 mm in Kadaba, and 68.8 mm in Mangaluru.

The water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 7.2 m as against the danger level of 8.5 m. The level in the river at Uppinangady was at 28.3 m as against the danger level of 31.5 m (m above mean sea level).

In all, 11 houses were partially damaged and two houses were fully damaged in the district. In addition, 96 electricity poles of Mescom and four transformers were damaged.