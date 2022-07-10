Landslip on Agumbe Ghat partially hits road connectivity

Debris are being removed but fresh landslips are being reported

Massive volumes of earth caved in on Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169 A between the 10th and 11th hairpin bends of Agumbe Ghat on Sunday morning affecting vehicular movement between Udupi and Shivamogga/ Chikkamagaluru districts on the busy highway. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Debris are being removed but fresh landslips are being reported

Tonnes of soil caved in on the busy Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A in a landslip triggered by torrential rain on Agumbe Ghat early on Sunday throwing vehicular movement out of gear.

The highway is expected to be cleared for traffic only by Monday evening or the next day, according to officials.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, meanwhile, issued orders restricting vehicular movement on the ghat road till 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Only light motor vehicles will be allowed to operate on the stretch till July 31

The landslip occurred between Hairpin Bend Nos 10 and 11 of the busy ghat stretch in Udupi district, according to Nagaraj Naik, Assistant Executive Engineer, Sringeri Sub-division of the National Highways Division of Karnataka Public Works Department.

“As of now, we have removed over 100 truckloads of muck and an equal amount remains to be removed as the hillside is consistently coming down,” he said.

Mr. Naik said that minor landslips occurred along the ghat road during the rainy season and they were attended to as and when they occurred. But the latest one is massive and it will take time to clear the muck. The region, he said, has received over 2,000 mm rainfall in the last one week, he pointed out.

Karkala MLA and Minister V. Sunil Kumar in whose constituency the affected area falls, spoke to Mr. Kurma Rao on the issue and directed him to take all steps to clear the debris at the earliest.

He asked the district administration to utilise the services of Emergency Services personnel for clearing the highway.

Home Minister and Tirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, in whose constituency the upper portion of the ghat stretch falls, visited the affected area on Sunday and asked officials to hasten the process to remove debris. He said that the unforeseen event will affect thousands of patients, students and businessman who regularly travel between the hinterland and the coastal areas.

Mr. Selvamani said that vehicle users may take alternative routes, either via Maathikatte-Siddapura (State Highway 52) or Sringeri-Karkala (NH 169), to reach Udupi and surrounding areas.

The 8-km-long Agumbe Ghat has a total of 14 hairpin bends, with the top seven bends falling in Shivamogga district and the bottom ones under Udupi district.