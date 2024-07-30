A massive landslip near Harle estate in Sakleshpur, in Hassan district of Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29. The landslip disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road vanishes due to landslip near Sakleshpur. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has seen multiple landslips in recent weeks.

Earlier on July 26, many places in Sakleshpur taluk were inundated following heavy rains. Roads were flooded and many two-wheelers were submerged at Azad Nagar, a locality in Sakleshpur town, as Hemavathi river was swollen.

Movement of vehicles between Sakleshpur town and Krishnapur village was disrupted after a bridge on the road was flooded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.